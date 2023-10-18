Slash & Myles Kennedy to perform at Warren Haynes' 2023 Christmas Jam benefit concert

Slash and Alter Bridge frontman Myles Kennedy will perform together at the 2023 Christmas Jam, an annual benefit concert held by The Allman Brothers Band guitarist and Gov't Mule frontman Warren Haynes.

The event will take place this year on December 9 in Haynes' hometown of Asheville, North Carolina, and will support the local Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity and BeLoved Asheville organizations.

The bill also includes ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons, Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening and Clutch. Tickets will go on sale first in person at the ExploreAsheville.com Arena on October 21 at 9 a.m. ET. That'll be followed by an online presale October 24 at 10 a.m. ET and then the general onsale October 27 at 10 a.m. ET.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit XMasJam.com.

Along with the 2023 show, Waynes has announced that a live album recorded at the 2018 Christmas Jam will be released on December 8. The set features a performance by Dave Grohl.

Meanwhile, Slash and Kennedy recently announced an international tour with their collaborative band, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators, set to kick off in January. Mammoth WVH will also be on the bill for select dates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.