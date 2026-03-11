Slash joins 'Black Zombie' documentary as executive producer

Slash of Guns N' Roses performs on Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 24, 2023 in Glastonbury, England. (Kate Green/Getty Images)

Slash is executive producing a new documentary called Black Zombie.

The film, directed by Maya Annik Bedward, "unearths the buried origins of the zombie, reclaiming it as a symbol of survival and spiritual resistance," according to a press release.

"I've always believed horror reflects the fears and truths buried in society," the Guns N' Roses guitarist says in a statement. "BLACK ZOMBIE uncovers the real origins behind one of horror's most iconic figures, and I'm proud to help bring that story forward."

Black Zombie is set to premiere March 13 at the 2026 South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas.

In addition to shredding songs like "Welcome to the Jungle" and "Sweet Child O' Mine," Slash is known for being a horror aficionado. He's long provided the score to the Halloween Horror Nights Universal Monsters haunted house at Universal Studios Hollywood.

