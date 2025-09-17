Slash announces 'Live at the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival'﻿ live album

Slash has announced a new live album, Live at the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival.

As its title suggests, the set was recorded during the Guns N' Roses shredder's S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival tour, which supported his 2024 solo blues covers album, Orgy of the Damned. Specifically, it captures his performance at Denver's Mission Ballroom on July 17, 2024.

Live at the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival is due out Nov. 7 and will be accompanied by a concert film that also includes behind-the-scenes interviews with Slash. You can listen to and watch the performance of the song "Oh Well" now.

Orgy of the Damned includes collaborations with artists including AC/DC's Brian Johnson, Iggy Pop, ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons and pop star Demi Lovato.

