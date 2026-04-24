Skindred's '﻿You Got This'﻿ debuts at #1 in the UK

The new Skindred album You Got This has got this, by which we mean their first-ever #1 record in the U.K.

The Welsh band's latest effort has debuted at the top of the U.K. Official Albums Chart.

"All of us in the band are absolutely blown away by the amazing reaction and support to our new album," Skindred tells Official Charts. "We want to say thank you to everyone that came out this week to buy a copy, especially all of those in our extended family in the rock and metal communities."

The title of You Got This reflects "a positive message to everyone going through a tough time, or suffering with their mental health," Skindred says.

"It's a message also of belief, to hopefully help empower every young band or artist, and to help them to keep going and push on through," Skindred says. "So to be the first Welsh Ragga Metal Punk band from Newport to hit Number 1 really is a special moment. It really is a Fairytale of Newport."

You Got This was released on April 17. Its title track charted on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay tally.

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