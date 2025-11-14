Skillet shares recording of 'O Come, O Come Emmanuel' hymn

"O Come, O Come Emmanuel" single artwork. (Hear It Loud)
By Josh Johnson

Skillet is getting in the Christmas spirit with a recording of the Christian hymn "O Come, O Come Emmanuel."

"Our fans have been demanding a Christmas song for years, and we are so thrilled to have finally recorded one," say Skillet's John Cooper and Korey Cooper. "We arranged and produced it ourselves, so we were able to put our heart and soul into it. Making a classic piece sound like Skillet was the mission, and we can't wait for fans to hear it!"

You can watch the video for "O Come, O Come Emmanuel" on YouTube.

Skillet's holiday celebration will continue with a streaming performance and Q&A event, which will premiere Dec. 2 on YouTube.

The most recent Skillet album is 2024's Revolution. The band will wrap up their current U.S. tour Nov. 29 in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

