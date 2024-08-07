Skillet releasing upcoming ﻿'Revolution'﻿ album under own label

Skillet Perform At The O2 Forum Kentish Town Katja Ogrin/Redferns (Katja Ogrin/Redferns)

By Josh Johnson

Skillet's going independent with their next album.

In an interview with Billboard, the "Feel Invincible" rockers share that they'll release a record called Revolution on Nov. 1 through their own Hear It Loud label. The first single, titled "Unpopular," premieres Friday.

"After this long, we've learned enough about our audience to know what they want to hear," frontman John Cooper tells Billboard. "We have a pretty good handle on that now, so it's time for us to be pushed out of the nest, or maybe jump out of the nest."

Since 2006, Skillet's albums had been released on Atlantic Records. Their most recent record is 2022's Dominion.

Skillet will be touring the U.S. alongside Seether starting in September.

