Skillet premieres new ﻿'Revolution'﻿ song, "All That Matters"

Skillet has premiered a new song called "All That Matters," a track off the band's upcoming album, Revolution.

"All That Matters" finds frontman John Cooper declaring, "My faith/ my family/ my freedom's all that matters to me." You can listen to it now via digital outlets.

Revolution, the follow-up to 2022's Dominion, drops Nov. 1. It also includes the single "Unpopular."

Skillet will launch a U.S. tour alongside Seether Sept. 17 in Asheville, North Carolina.

