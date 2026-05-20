Skid Row's Rachel Bolan shares new song off upcoming 'Gargoyle of the Garden State' solo album

Skid Row bassist Rachel Bolan has released a new song called "Memory," a song off his upcoming debut solo album, Gargoyle of the Garden State.

"The track leans into a more introspective mood, balancing strong melodies with direct, heartfelt lyrics," a press release says. "It reveals a new side of the album and sparks anticipation for what's still to come."

The "Memory" video is now streaming on YouTube.

Gargoyle of the Garden State, which also includes the previously released songs "At War with Myself" and "Anything but You," drops June 12. It features guests including Slipknot's Corey Taylor, Extreme's Nuno Bettencourt and Bolan's Skid Row bandmates Scotti Hill, Dave "Snake" Sabo and Rob Hammersmith.

Skid Row, meanwhile, has been looking for a new singer since announcing a worldwide audition process to fill the gig in February.

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