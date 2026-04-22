Skid Row's Rachel Bolan releases new song off upcoming 'Gargoyle of the Garden State' solo album

Skid Row bassist Rachel Bolan has released a new song called "Anything But You," a track off his upcoming debut solo album, Gargoyle of the Garden State.

"Anything But You" features Bolan's Skid Row bandmate Rob Hammersmith on drums. You can watch its accompanying video on YouTube.

Gargoyle of the Garden State, which also includes the previously released single "At War with Myself," is due out June 12. Other guests on the record include Slipknot's Corey Taylor, Extreme's Nuno Bettencourt, and Skid Row's Scotti Hill and Dave "Snake" Sabo.

Skid Row, meanwhile, announced in February that they were launching a worldwide audition process to find the band's next singer. Their most recent vocalist, Erik Grönwall, left Skid Row in 2024, after which Halestorm's Lzzy Hale fronted the band for a run of live shows.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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