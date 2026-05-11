Skid Row's Rachel Bolan gives update on lead singer search: 'We have a few people we're gonna bring in'

Rachel Bolan from Skid Row performs on stage during Tons of Rock 2023 on June 21, 2023 in Oslo, Norway. (Per Ole Hagen/Redferns)

In February, Skid Row launched a call to audition to be the band's next singer after parting ways with vocalist Erik Grönwall in 2024. Speaking with ABC Audio, bassist Rachel Bolan shares an update on the singer search.

"We got well over 320, 350 [submissions], something like that," Bolan says. "We're still taking submissions, checking people out, but we have a few people we're gonna bring in, get in a room with and jam and see how that goes."

"We just have to find the exact person for the gig," he adds. "And we'll go from there."

Skid Row thought they might've had that person in Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale, who handled lead vocals for a run of live shows following Grönwall's departure.

"Before the last show [Hale] did with us, I said, 'You know what I'm gonna ask you after this show, right?'" Bolan recalls. "She was, like, 'I know.' And I go, 'Yeah, we'll talk about it later.' But she's so busy with Halestorm, that would be awesome if she could do both bands."

Meanwhile, some fans may be wondering why Skid Row doesn't just get back together with Sebastian Bach, who sang in the band's classic lineup before leaving in 1996.

"If we wanted to, we would've already," Bolan says.

While Skid Row's singer search continues, Bolan is preparing to release his debut solo album, Gargoyle of the Garden State, on June 12.

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