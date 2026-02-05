Skid Row launches worldwide audition to find new singer

Rachel Bolan and Dave Sabo of Skid Row perform at O2 Forum Kentish Town on January 26, 2019 in London, England. (Venla Shalin/Redferns)

If you ever wanted to be the singer in Skid Row, now's your chance.

The "18 and Life" rockers have announced a worldwide audition in partnership with the music instrument company Sweetwater to become the band's next vocalist.

"This is not a contest or a gimmick," Skid Row says in a statement. "It's a genuine search for the right voice, presence, and authenticity to carry Skid Row forward."

To enter, you'll need to record yourself singing "18 and Life" and fellow Skid Row song "Monkey Business," and then upload your submission. For more info, visit Sweetwater.com.

Skid Row's classic lineup featured Sebastian Bach on lead vocals. After Bach left the band in 1996, Skid Row went through several different singers; the most recent vocalist was Erik Grönwall.

After Grönwall announced his departure in 2024 due to health reasons, Skid Row played a run of shows with Halestorm's Lzzy Hale on lead vocals. Hale later said she was "overflowing with gratitude" for the experience, but added, "This particular time in my life prevents me from committing to a permanent role in Skid Row."

