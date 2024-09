Underoath has premiered a new single called "Teeth."

The track is available now via digital outlets and is accompanied by a video streaming on YouTube.

"Teeth" follows Underoath's 2023 singles "Let Go" and "Lifeline (Drowning)." The band's most recent album is 2022's Voyeurist.

Underoath launches a U.S. tour on Sept. 18 in Norfolk, Virginia. The outing celebrates the 20th anniversary of their 2004 album, They're Only Chasing Safety.

