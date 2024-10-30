Sing some evil: Myles Kennedy reveals horror movie reference on "How the Story Ends" solo song

If you're looking for songs to add to your Halloween playlist, Myles Kennedy's solo song "How the Story Ends" might be a fitting, if unexpected, candidate. As the Alter Bridge frontman tells ABC Audio, the track takes inspiration from the horror movie Speak No Evil.

Kennedy clarifies that he's referring to the original 2022 Danish-Dutch film, which just got an American remake starring James McAvoy and Mackenzie Davis.

"That move really resonated with me," Kennedy says of the original. "It was just the idea of, oftentimes if you're a people-pleaser like I am, you wanna make everybody happy, but oftentimes you sell yourself short."

He adds, "That movie did a really good job of telling a story that represents what can happen if you don't stand up for yourself."

Even though Kennedy connected to See No Evil so strongly, he says that he's actually not the biggest scary movie guy.

"The only the reason I see these movies is 'cause Selena, my wife, she loves this stuff," he shares. "So I'll bend."

"How the Story Ends" appears on Kennedy's new solo album, The Art of Letting Go, out now.

