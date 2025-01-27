Simple Plan, Bowling for Soup, reunited Dance Hall Crashers among first bands announced for 2025 Warped Tour

Simple Plan, Bowling for Soup and the reunited punk band Dance Hall Crashers are among the first artists announced for the 2025 Warped Tour lineups.

The initial bill also includes Pennywise, Chandler Leighton and Miss May I.

Warped Tour 2025 takes place June 14-15 in Washington, D.C., July 26-27 in Long Beach, California, and Nov. 15-16 in Orlando, Florida. The famed traveling punk and alternative festival held its last cross-country run in 2018, followed by a trio of 25th anniversary events in 2019.

The 2025 festivals will mark the 30th anniversary of Warped Tour, which began in 1995 and helped launch the careers of bands including blink-182, Fall Out Boy and My Chemical Romance.

