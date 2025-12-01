Signed mgk guitar to be raffled off in support of Gibson Gives

A guitar signed by mgk is set to be raffled off in support of Gibson Gives, the philanthropic division of the Gibson guitar company.

The "bloody valentine" artist autographed the guitar, an Epiphone Les Paul, during the Warped Tour stop in Orlando, Florida, in November.

You can enter to win by donating to Gibson Gives; the more you donate, the more entries you'll receive. Entries close on Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. CT, and the drawing will be made on Saturday.

"We've always believed in the transformative power of music," says Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman. "This collaboration with Gibson Gives and [mgk] celebrates that shared vision and is a way to continue to give back for years to come."

For more info on Gibson Gives, visit GibsonFoundation.org.

