Show me, show me, show me Coheed and Cambria's Claudio Sanchez covering The Cure's 'Just Like Heaven'

Coheed and Cambria frontman Claudio Sanchez has shared his take on The Cure's classic "Just like Heaven" as part of his ongoing covers series.

"This song was introduced to me by some friends as a cover done by Dinosaur Jr.," Sanchez says. "They were skaters, so the reference to 'tricks' at the top of the song conjured up ideas of a smitten lover's curiosity for executing kick-flips and rail slides."

"At the time, I didn't know much of The Cure's discography outside of 'Boy's Don't Cry,' Disintegration and Wish," he continues. "The albums that glued those classics together were a mystery to me. The discovery of The Head on the Door [led] me to Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me and the introduction to the original 'Just Like Heaven.' It's a strange but powerful relationship to have with a song when your introduction is someone else's interpretation of it."

You can listen to Sanchez's version of "Just Like Heaven" streaming now on YouTube. It's the second installment in the covers series, which launched in October with a rendition of The Smashing Pumpkins' "Stumbleine."

Also in October, Coheed and Cambria put out a new song called "Blind Side Sonny."

