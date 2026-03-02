Shinedown's ﻿'Billboard'﻿ record grows with 'Searchlight' single

Stop of us if you've heard this perhaps 21 times before, but Shinedown is once again sitting at the top of the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

Brent Smith and company's single "Searchlight" has hit #1 on the ranking, giving them a total of 22 Mainstream Rock Airplay leaders.

The ascension of "Searchlight" extends Shinedown's previously set record for the most number ones in the history of Mainstream Rock Airplay, which first launched in 1981. Three Days Grace sits in second place, with 20.

"Searchlight" appears on Shinedown's upcoming album, EI8HT, due out May 29. It also includes the singles "Three Six Five," "Dance, Kid, Dance" and "Killing Fields."

Shinedown will launch a U.S. tour in May.

