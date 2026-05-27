Shinedown's ﻿'Billboard'﻿ record grows with 'Safe and Sound' single

It sure seems that Shinedown's record for the most #1 hits on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart is "Safe and Sound."

Brent Smith and company have once again reached the top of Mainstream Rock Airplay, this time with "Safe and Sound," a single off the band's upcoming album, EI8HT.

"Safe and Sound" now gives Shinedown their 23rd leader on Mainstream Rock Airplay, extending their record for the most number ones on the chart since it began back in 1981. Three Days Grace is in second place, with 20.

EI8HT, the follow-up to 2022's Planet Zero, drops Friday. It also includes the singles "Dance, Kid, Dance," "Killing Fields" and "Searchlight," all of which also hit #1 on Mainstream Rock Airplay.

Shinedown is currently on a U.S. tour in support of EI8HT.

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