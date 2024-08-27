Shinedown unveils final flavor in hot sauce line

Shinedown has unveiled the final flavor of their hot sauce line, created in collaboration with the company Torchbearer Sauces.

Following the previously released Symptom Chipotle Garlic Sauce and the Devour Pineapple Jerk Sauce comes the Attention Attention Mango Habanero Sauce, named after Shinedown's 2018 album.

"I am proud to release the third installment of our hot sauce adventure that blends the heat of habaneros with the tropical sweetness of mango," says drummer Barry Kerch. "Attention Attention Mango Habanero Sauce is the next level in our line of sauces that isn't just a condiment, but a bold and flavorful addition to any dish."

You can order your bottle now via Shinedown.com. A portion of the proceeds from all flavors will be donated to the organization Musicians on Call, which brings live music performances to hospitals.

