Shinedown shares 'Piano Version' of 'Three Six Five' single

Atlantic Records
By Josh Johnson

Shinedown has shared a "Piano Version" of their new single, "Three Six Five."

As its title suggests, the updated recording strips the original "Three Six Five" to just a piano accompanying frontman Brent Smith's yearning vocals.

You can listen to "Three Six Five (Piano Version)" now via digital outlets.

The original "Three Six Five" was released in January alongside another single, "Dance, Kid, Dance." The tracks preview Shinedown's upcoming album, the follow-up to 2022's Planet Zero.

Shinedown is currently on a U.S. tour.

