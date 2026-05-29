Shinedown premieres video for '﻿EI8HT'﻿ song, 'Young Again'

Shinedown has premiered the video for "Young Again," a track off the band's just-released new album, EI8HT.

The clip cuts between the band performing in a field and footage of kids running around and playing with each other, which fits with the nostalgic, Breakfast Club-referencing lyrics.

You can watch the "Young Again" video on YouTube.

EI8HT, the aptly titled eighth Shinedown album and the follow-up to 2022's Planet Zero, dropped Friday. It also includes the singles "Dance, Kid, Dance," "Three Six Five," "Searchlight," "Killing Fields" and "Safe and Sound."

Shinedown is currently on a U.S. tour, which continues Saturday in Tampa, Florida.

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