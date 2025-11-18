Shinedown premieres new single, 'Searchlight'

"Searchlight" single artwork. (Atlantic Records)
By Josh Johnson

Shinedown has premiered a new single called "Searchlight."

Frontman Brent Smith describes the track, which Shinedown previously debuted live in October during their performance at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry, as "a song about owning your true feelings."

"It's an awakening of the soul," Smith says of "Searchlight." "Lyrically it is a coming-of-age story that celebrates the moment you decide to go out into the world, and find your purpose. Musically it is an homage to all the music our parents, and grandparents brought us up on."

"It is a love letter to Americana, Rhythm and Blues, Bluegrass, Outlaw Country, and of course Rock 'n' Roll," Smith continues. "The creative process for this song was quite a journey, and we hope all the 'Fans/Family' feel that authenticity in every note, and every word."

You can watch the "Searchlight" video on YouTube.

"Searchlight" marks the fourth song Shinedown's released in 2025, following "Dance, Kid, Dance," "Three Six Five" and "Killing Fields." The band's most recent album is 2022's Planet Zero.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!