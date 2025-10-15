Shinedown planning debut Lunatic Ball Beach Weekend destination festival

Brent Smith of Shinedown performs at The Grand Ole Opry on October 10, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Mickey Bernal/Getty Images)

Shinedown is preparing to launch their own destination festival.

The inaugural Lunatic Ball Beach Weekend, named after a lyric from the song "A Symptom of Being Human," will take place in fall 2026.

"Join us for a once-in-a-lifetime weekend with yours truly and some of our favorite bands at one of the most beautiful beaches in the country," Shinedown teases in a Facebook post. "Get ready for ocean breezes, bonfires, and epic nights of music that will make this the highlight of your year."

More details about the event, including exact dates and lineup, are forthcoming.

Shinedown spent much of 2025 traveling the U.S. on their Dance, Kid, Dance arena tour. They've also released three new singles: "Dance, Kid, Dance," "Three Six Five" and "Killing Fields."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.