Shinedown & Papa Roach stage parking lot show with Oliver Anthony outside canceled Blue Ridge Rock Fest

Rock Am Ring 2022 - Day 3 Gina Wetzler/Redferns (Gina Wetzler/Redferns)

By Josh Johnson

Shinedown and Papa Roach teamed up to play a last minute parking lot show outside Virginia's Blue Ridge Rock Fest, which was cut short due to severe weather.

The two bands were also joined by country artist Oliver Anthony, singer of the viral and controversial #1 Billboard Hot 100 hit "Rich Men North of Richmond."

"Thank you for sticking around with us despite the rain and festival getting canceled!" Papa Roach wrote in a Facebook post alongside footage of the parking lot set. "Thank you Brent [Smith] from Shinedown for pulling this idea together last minute and to [Anthony for] joining us."

Shinedown and Papa Roach are also sharing the road on the former's Revolutions Live tour, which runs into October.

