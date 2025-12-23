Shinedown looks forward to 2026: 'Next year's coming in HOT!'

Brent Smith of Shinedown performs in concert during Rocklahoma at Rockin' Red Dirt Ranch on August 31, 2025 in Pryor, Oklahoma. (Gary Miller/Getty Images)

In Shinedown's own words, a lot can happen in a year.

The "Second Chance" rockers have shared a recap video looking back at their eventful 2025 while also looking forward to 2026.

"What a year. What a ride," Shinedown writes in the caption. "And we're just getting started."

They add, "Next year's coming in HOT!"

Shinedown's 2025 included releasing four new songs — "Three Six Five," "Dance, Kid, Dance," "Killing Fields" and "Searchlight" — and embarking on their Dance, Kid, Dance arena tour. They also made their debut at the famed Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

The most recent Shinedown album is 2022's Planet Zero.

