Shinedown digs up deep cut at request of fan at 102nd show

If you want Shinedown to honor your song request, maybe make sure your show count is in the triple digits before you ask.

Brent Smith and company broke out the deep cut "Junkies for Fame," a bonus track off the deluxe edition of 2008's Sound of Madness album, during a recent show at the request of a fan named Anthony, who was seeing Shinedown live for the 102nd time.

The performance marked the first time Shinedown's played "Junkies for Fame" live in 18 years.

"We don't do this for anyone," Smith told the crowd before launching into the song. "Anthony, you are the #1 tonight, my brother."

After the song was over, Smith got down from the stage and embraced Anthony at the barricade, while drummer Barry Kerch gave him his sticks.

"When a fan who's been with us since 2003 has a song request at show #102, you make it happen!!!" Shinedown writes in an Instagram post alongside footage of the moment. "Whether it's your first show or too many to count, we're so glad you're here."

Shinedown is currently on tour in support of their upcoming album, EI8HT, due out May 29.

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