Shinedown and Bush announce co-headlining Australia tour

Having already toured together in the States, Shinedown and Bush will share the road again Down Under.

The "Second Chance" and "Glycerine" rockers have announced a co-headlining tour of Australia and New Zealand, kicking off in September.

Presales begin Friday at 9 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on March 13 at 11 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Shinedown.com or BushOfficial.com.

Bush previously opened for Shinedown on their 2025 Dance, Kid, Dance U.S. tour. Shinedown will launch the Dance, Kid, Dance Act II U.S. tour in May with openers including Coheed and Cambria, Black Stone Cherry and From Ashes to New.

A new Shinedown album, EI8HT, is due out May 29.

Bush, meanwhile, will launch a U.S. tour in April in continued support of their latest album, 2025's I Beat Loneliness.

