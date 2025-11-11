Shinedown announces premiere date for upcoming 'Searchlight' single

Shinedown Grand Ole Opry Debut Brent Smith and Zach Myers of Shinedown perform at The Grand Ole Opry on October 10, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Mickey Bernal/Getty Images) (Mickey Bernal/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Call off the search: Shinedown's next single has a release date.

The "Second Chance" outfit will drop a new song called "Searchlight" on Nov. 18. The track is available now to presave, and you can hear a clip via Shinedown's Instagram.

Shinedown previously debuted "Searchlight" live in October during their performance at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

"Sometimes when you listen close enough to the universe and you're willing to receive something from it - a song can come out of thin air," Smith said in introducing "Searchlight." "That is something that we don't take for granted. It's essentially what happened with this next song: we didn't find it, it found us."

"Searchlight" will mark the fourth new single Shinedown's released in 2025, following "Dance, Kid, Dance," "Three Six Five" and "Killing Fields." The band's most recent album is 2022's Planet Zero.

