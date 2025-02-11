Shinedown adds LA show to Dance, Kid, Dance tour

Live Nation
By Josh Johnson

Shinedown has added a show in Los Angeles to their upcoming Dance, Kid, Dance tour.

The concert takes place Aug. 3 at the Kia Forum, which is one of the venues where the FireAid benefit concert was held in January.

An artist presale begins Wednesday at noon PT, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. PT. For more ticket info, visit Shinedown.com.

The Dance, Kid, Dance tour launches in April and runs into late August. The spring dates will feature support from Beartooth, while the summer shows, including the LA stop, have Bush on the bill. Country artist Morgan Wade will open all dates.

Shinedown released a pair of new songs, "Dance, Kid, Dance" and "Three Six Five," in January.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!