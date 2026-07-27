Sheri Moon Zombie, actress and wife of Rob Zombie, has premiered her debut single.

The track is called "I Love My Robot" and is accompanied by a video showing Sheri dancing alongside robots that look like they were imagined in the 1950s.

Despite its title, the song finds Sheri chanting, "AI AI/ I don't need your AI/ AI AI/ You're a vampire sucking me dry."

You can watch the "I Love My Robot" video, which was directed by Rob, streaming on YouTube.

A vinyl single of "I Love My Robot" will be released on Oct. 30 and will include the Rob Zombie song "Sir Lord Acid Wolfman" as the B-side.

Sheri is also known for collaborating with her husband in the film world, starring in movies including House of 1000 Corpses, The Devil's Rejects, Halloween, 31 and 3 from Hell.

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