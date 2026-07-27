Sheri Moon Zombie premieres debut single, 'I Love My Robot'

"I Love My Robot" single artwork. (Nuclear Blast)
By Josh Johnson

Sheri Moon Zombie, actress and wife of Rob Zombie, has premiered her debut single.

The track is called "I Love My Robot" and is accompanied by a video showing Sheri dancing alongside robots that look like they were imagined in the 1950s.

Despite its title, the song finds Sheri chanting, "AI AI/ I don't need your AI/ AI AI/ You're a vampire sucking me dry."

You can watch the "I Love My Robot" video, which was directed by Rob, streaming on YouTube.

A vinyl single of "I Love My Robot" will be released on Oct. 30 and will include the Rob Zombie song "Sir Lord Acid Wolfman" as the B-side.

Sheri is also known for collaborating with her husband in the film world, starring in movies including House of 1000 CorpsesThe Devil's RejectsHalloween31 and 3 from Hell.

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