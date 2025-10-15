She gave you her heart: Poppy releases cover of Wham!'s 'Last Christmas'

If you think being a metal fan will save you from Whamageddon, think again.

Poppy has released a cover of the possibly inescapable Wham! holiday classic, "Last Christmas." The recording was produced by former Bring Me the Horizon keyboardist Jordan Fish and is part of the Spotify Singles Holiday series.

"Christmas came early," Fish says.

The aforementioned Whamageddon refers to the viral game in which participants try to avoid hearing "Last Christmas" during the holiday season through Dec. 24. Though technically Whamageddon doesn't start until Dec. 1, so you can feel free to listen to Poppy's rendition to your heart's content until then and still not fail the game.

Covering "Last Christmas" caps an eventful year for Poppy, which has also included touring in support of her latest album, 2024's Negative Spaces, and collaborating with Evanescence's Amy Lee and Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante on the single "End of You."

