Sharon Osbourne shares Ozzy Osbourne tribute on first wedding anniversary since Ozzy's death

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne speak onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Sharon Osbourne shared a tribute to her late husband, Ozzy Osbourne, Saturday on what marked the couple's first wedding anniversary since the metal icon's death in 2025.

"Today would have been our 46th wedding anniversary," Sharon wrote in an Instagram post. "Instead, it is a celebration of a love that even death could not diminish."

The post is accompanied by a closeup image of Ozzy's hand holding Sharon's.

"I miss your hand in mine, but I carry your love with me every step of the way," Sharon continued. "Forever my husband. Forever my heart."

Ozzy died on July 22, 2025, just over two weeks after performing his final concert at the massive Back to the Beginning show on July 5. He was 76.

In related news, Ozzy's hometown of Birmingham, England, where Back to the Beginning took place, has launched a photo exhibit dedicated to the concert in celebration of its one-year anniversary.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.