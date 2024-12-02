Shadows Fall teases first new song in 12 years

By Josh Johnson

Shadows Fall is rising once more.

The metalcore outfit has announced their first new song in 12 years. The track, titled "In the Grey," premieres on Friday.

You can presave "In the Grey" now and hear a snippet via Shadows Fall's Instagram.

The last time Shadows Fall put out new material was in 2012 with the album Fire from the Sky. The band then went on a farewell tour, which concluded in 2015, before reuniting in 2021. They've since played a number of one-off headlining and festival shows.

