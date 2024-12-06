Shadows Fall returns with first new song in 12 years, 'In the Grey'

Shadows Fall has returned with a new song called "In the Grey."

The track marks the first fresh material from the 2000s metalcore vets in 12 years. The group released their last album, Fire from the Sky, in 2012 before going on hiatus in 2015. They reunited in 2021.

"When Shadows Fall first got back in the practice space to prepare for our reunion shows, we did not know if it would lead to new music," says frontman Brian Fair. "But the excitement of jamming together and all of the riffs that [guitarist] Jon [Donais] had floating around in his head led us in the direction almost immediately. The idea began flowing, the energy started building and new songs began taking form out of the chaos."

You can listen to "In the Grey" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video on YouTube.

Shadows Fall is playing a hometown show in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Dec. 21 celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2004 album, The War Within.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

