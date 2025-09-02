Sex Pistols with Frank Carter postpone North American tour due to Steve Jones' broken wrist

The reunited Sex Pistols, featuring vocalist Frank Carter, have postponed their upcoming North American tour dates due to guitarist Steve Jones breaking his wrist.

"I've got some good news and bad news," Jones writes in an Instagram post Tuesday. "What do you want first? Okay, the bad news: I've broken my wrist, so unfortunately we won't be doing any shows for a while."

"The good news is the surgeon said I will be back playing guitar in the not-too-distant future," he continues. "The other good news is I'll be 70 tomorrow! God bless, and God save the wrist."

The tour was scheduled to kick off Sept. 16 in Dallas. It was set to be the first extended Pistols live run in the U.S. since 2003.

Dates will be rescheduled once Jones "has fully recovered," the post says.

The Sex Pistols announced their reunion in 2024. The lineup includes original members Jones, bassist Glen Matlock and drummer Paul Cook, along with Carter in place of frontman John "Johnny Rotten" Lydon.

