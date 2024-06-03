Sex Pistols members reuniting alongside Frank Carter for benefit concerts

Never mind the bollocks, here's 75 percent of the Sex Pistols.

Three of the legendary punk band's members — guitarist Steve Jones, drummer Paul Cook and bassist Glen Matlock — are reuniting for a pair of benefit concerts taking place Aug. 13-14 at the London venue Bush Hall. English punk musician Frank Carter will provide lead vocals in place of John Lydon aka Johnny Rotten, who is not taking part in the reunion.

For each show, which will raise money for Bush Hall, the foursome will play the Sex Pistols' one-and-only album, 1977's Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's the Sex Pistols, in full.

"Will be an honor to smash our way through one of the most influential records of all time together," Carter says.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 5, at 9 a.m. local time. For all ticket info, visit BushHallMusic.co.uk.

Sex Pistols last played together live in 2008.

