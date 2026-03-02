Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter announce rescheduled US tour dates

The reformed Sex Pistols featuring vocalist Frank Carter have announced rescheduled dates for their postponed U.S. tour.

The trek, the first full-length Pistols run stateside in over 20 years, was originally set to launch in 2025 before guitarist Steve Jones broke his wrist. It'll now kick off Sept. 11 in Dallas and will wrap up Oct. 18 in Los Angeles.

"Mr. Jones here with an update on my wrist, I think it's good enough to do the upcoming tour," Jones says in a statement. "Now if I can just stop my legs from buckling up, I think I'll be in good shape."

Previously purchased tickets to the originally scheduled shows will be valid for most of the new dates. Tickets to newly added stops will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit SexPistolsFeaturingFrankCarter.com.

The Pistols currently consist of original members Jones, drummer Paul Cook and bassist Glen Matlock along with Carter, who's fronting the band in place of vocalist John "Johnny Rotten" Lydon. For each show, the Pistols will be performing their iconic one-and-only album, 1977's Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's the Sex Pistols, in full.

