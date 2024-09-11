Sevendust's Clint Lowery drops out of ﻿Seasons﻿ anniversary tour due to neck injury

By Josh Johnson

Sevendust guitarist Clint Lowery will not be taking part in the band's upcoming tour celebrating the 21st anniversary of their 2003 album, Seasons.

The Atlanta metallers share in a Facebook post, "Unfortunately due to a recent neck injury and under doctor's advisement, our brother Clint Lowery is going to have to miss these dates."

"He has been instructed to rest to allow the injury to heal and rocking with you all would work against his recovery from this injury," the post continues. "Thankfully, we have been able to recruit some last minute replacements on guitar with Clint's blessings."

Said replacements include Sevendust's longtime manager Tim Tournier and Mammoth WVH touring guitarist Jon Jourdan.

Sevendust's tour launches Friday in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire.

