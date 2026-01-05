Sevendust's Clint Lowery drops off European tour dates

Clint Lowery of Sevendust performs onstage during the Sick New World music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Sevendust guitarist Clint Lowery will not be joining the band for the first part of their upcoming European tour.

"It's a hard decision that I had to make but the right one for the season of life I'm in currently," Lowery writes in an Instagram post.

In an accompanying video, Lowery says he will miss dates due to family commitments and health concerns.

"I've done this since I was 18 years old and have loved touring," Lowery writes. "At this stage I have to prioritize my family and well being. Support my @sevendustofficial brothers. I will join them soon to finish it off."

Sevendust's European tour, which supports Alter Bridge and also features Daughtry, launches Jan. 15 in Hamburg, Germany, and runs into early March. Lowery did not share an exact return date.

Tim Tournier will play guitar in place of Lowery for the dates he misses.

