Sevendust wraps recording on 15th album

By Josh Johnson

Another Sevendust album is in the can.

The Atlanta metallers have announced that they've finished recording their upcoming 15th studio album.

"#15 - that's a wrap!" the band writes in an Instagram post alongside photos from the recording studio.

The upcoming record will be the follow-up to 2023's Truth Killer, which spawned the single "Everything."

While you wait for new tunes, you can catch Sevendust on their acoustic tour, launching Nov. 14 in Columbia, Missouri. They'll then play Creed's Creedmas holiday shows in December to wrap up 2025.

