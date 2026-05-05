Sevendust and Theory of a Deadman announce co-headlining tour

Lajon Witherspoon of Sevendust performs onstage during the Sick New World music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Sevendust and Theory of a Deadman have announced a co-headlining tour.

The joint trek, dubbed The Dead/Seven tour, launches Aug. 7 in Duluth, Minnesota, and concludes Sept. 29 in Bozeman, Montana. Return to Dust will also be on the bill.

"We are beyond pumped to hit the road with one of the most beloved rock bands and friends Sevendust," Theory frontman Tyler Connolly says in a statement. "Playing shows with them going back to 2002 man this tour is gonna crush! Cannot wait to play some new tracks and some old ones too. Excited for rockers Return to Dust to join us as well."

"Man, hearing Tyler say that takes me back. We've been throwing down together for a long time, and it’s always been nothing but love and high energy," adds Sevendust's Lajon Witherspoon. "Theory of a Deadman always brings it, so we already know this tour is going to be something special. We're beyond excited to get out there, share the stage again, and give the fans moments you can’t recreate anywhere else. Our friends in Return to Dust will be there too. Much respect to those guys, and we're ready to crush this thing together."

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Sevendust.com or TheoryOfficial.com.

Sevendust put out a new album called One on Friday, while Theory dropped a new single called "Barricade" in April.

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