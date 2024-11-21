Sevendust schedules 2025 headlining dates

Sevendust has announced a U.S. tour for 2025.

The headlining dates begin Feb. 28 in Kansas City, Missouri, and will conclude March 29 in Springfield, Missouri, with many shows in other states besides Missouri.

Tickets go on sale Friday. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Sevendust.com.

The headlining dates fall in between Sevendust's shows opening for Disturbed's 25th anniversary The Sickness tour beginning in February.

Sevendust's most recent album is 2023's Truth Killer.

