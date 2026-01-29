Sevendust premieres new song ﻿﻿'Is This the Real You?' off upcoming ﻿'One' ﻿album

Sevendust has premiered a new song called "Is This the Real You?," the first single off the band's upcoming album, One.

"It was as honest, natural, and pure as any song can be," says guitarist Jon Connolly of "Is This the Real You?" "If you really want to know what Sevendust sounds like in 2026, 'Is This The Real You?' gives you a good idea."

The "Is This the Real You?" video is now streaming on YouTube.

One is due out May 1. It's the follow-up to 2023's Truth Killer.

Sevendust will launch a U.S. tour in April. The trek includes select dates opening for Alter Bridge.

