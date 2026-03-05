Sevendust drops new '﻿One' ﻿song, 'Unbreakable'

Sevendust has premiered a new song called "Unbreakable," a track off the band's upcoming album, One.

"'Unbreakable' showcases the band’s signature balance of thunderous riffs, soaring hooks, and deeply personal lyricism—elements that have defined their career and earned them one of the most loyal fanbases in heavy music," a press release reads.

You can watch the "Unbreakable" video streaming now on YouTube.

"Unbreakable" is the second song to be released off One, following lead single "Is This the Real You." The album will arrive in full on May 1.

Sevendust will launch a U.S. tour in April. The trek includes dates opening for Alter Bridge.

