Sevendust is unplugging for an acoustic tour.

The headlining run kicks off Nov. 14 in Columbia, Missouri, and wraps up Dec. 12 in San Antonio. It will celebrate the 21st anniversary of Sevendust's 2004 live album, Southside Double-Wide: Acoustic Live.

"Outlaws & Outsiders" artist Cory Marks will also be on the bill.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Sevendust.com.

Sevendust's most recent album is 2023's Truth Killer.

