Sevendust, All That Remains & more join 2026 Welcome to Rockville lineup

Disturbed In Concert - Detroit, MI Lajon Witherspoon of Sevendust performs at Little Caesars Arena on March 10, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Scott Legato/Getty Images) (Scott Legato/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Artists including Sevendust and All That Remains have joined the lineup for the 2026 Welcome to Rockville festival, taking place May 7-10 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Other new additions include Saliva and Nonpoint.

As previously reported, My Chemical Romance is set to headline Welcome to Rockville 2026. The full lineup has yet to be revealed.

For future artist announcements, stay tuned to WelcometoRockville.com.

MCR is also headlining the 2026 Sonic Temple and Louder than Life festivals in between playing U.S. stadiums while celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2006 album, The Black Parade.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!