Sevendust, All That Remains & more join 2026 Welcome to Rockville lineup

Lajon Witherspoon of Sevendust performs at Little Caesars Arena on March 10, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Artists including Sevendust and All That Remains have joined the lineup for the 2026 Welcome to Rockville festival, taking place May 7-10 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Other new additions include Saliva and Nonpoint.

As previously reported, My Chemical Romance is set to headline Welcome to Rockville 2026. The full lineup has yet to be revealed.

For future artist announcements, stay tuned to WelcometoRockville.com.

MCR is also headlining the 2026 Sonic Temple and Louder than Life festivals in between playing U.S. stadiums while celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2006 album, The Black Parade.

