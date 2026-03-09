Seven Nation Arty: Jack White announces debut visual art exhibit

Jack White's visual art is going on display for the first time.

The "Seven Nation Army" rocker's debut gallery exhibit is called These Thoughts May Disappear and will be open at the Newport Street Gallery in London from May 29 to Sept. 13.

According to a post on White's Instagram, the work going on display "brings together a dynamic selection of White's assemblage sculptures, furniture pieces, and interactive constructions, largely forged from reclaimed materials, hardware store conveniences, and industrial remnants."

"The exhibition marks the first opportunity for the public to encounter Jack White's visual art in a dedicated gallery context," the post reads. "Much of White's visual work has remained private, yet his design sensibility has permeated the broad creative ecosystem of Third Man Records, the record label he founded in 2001."

For more info, visit NewportStreetGallery.com.

White will be back onstage in the U.S. in September to headline the Borderland Festival in East Aurora, New York.

