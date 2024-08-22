Seven Hours After Violet, featuring SOAD's Shavo Odadjian, details debut album

By Josh Johnson

System of a Down bassist Shavo Odadjian's new band, Seven Hours After Violet, has announced their debut album.

The self-titled effort is due out Oct. 11. You can listen to a new track called "Radiance" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

Odadjian launched Seven Hours After Violet in June with the song "Paradise." His other side projects include AcHoZeN and North Kingsley.

System of a Down, meanwhile, played a giant show at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park alongside Deftones on Aug. 17. The sold-out concert also featured The Mars Volta on the bill.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

