Settlement reached over Black Sabbath's early Earth recordings, says Sharon Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne says that a settlement has been reached over Black Sabbath's early recordings when their band name was Earth.

In 2025, news surfaced that the label Big Bear Recordings, founded by early Sabbath manager Jim Simpson, was set to release an album of Earth recordings. Sharon, the widow and manager of late Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, later posted a statement along with emails to Simpson saying that the band members agreed that they did not want the Earth recordings to be released.

In the latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast, Sharon says, "We settled with Jim Simpson and the band now have their demos back."

"All four of them own it, which is where it should be," Sharon adds, presumably referring to the Sabbath members. "All of that stuff should be theirs."

As for what will happen with the recordings, Sharon says, "We're gonna talk about what everybody wants to do with it, and we'll go from there."

"Thank you to Jim, he did the right thing," Sharon continues. "At the end of the day he did the right thing for the band."

Elsewhere in the podcast, Sharon says that tickets for the return of Ozzfest, which is expected to happen in 2027, are set to go on sale in November.

The long-running festival was last held on New Year's Eve 2018, which marked Ozzy's final full-live performance before the 2025 Back to the Beginning concert, during which he performed solo and reunited with Sabbath. Ozzy died just over two weeks after Back to the Beginning at age 76.

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