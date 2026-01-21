The S.E.T., featuring ex-Turnstile guitarist Brady Ebert, releases debut single

Former Turnstile guitarist Brady Ebert has released his debut single with his new band, The S.E.T.

The track is called "T.M.T." and is accompanied by a video on YouTube. It will also appear on The S.E.T.'s upcoming debut EP, Self Evident Truth, due out March 6.

"In the Declaration of Independence the two self evident truths were that all people are created equal, and that everyone has the right to pursue happiness," Ebert says in a press release. "Unfortunately, the powers that be have forgotten that and are trying to deny us normal working class citizens those truths, and we can’t let that happen."

You can catch The S.E.T. live playing a show in their hometown of Baltimore on Jan. 31.

Ebert parted ways with Turnstile in 2022 following the release of their 2021 album, GLOW ON. Guitarist Meg Mills then joined the band.

Turnstile released their latest album, NEVER ENOUGH, in 2025.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.